Eiza González stuns in shiny ensemble at the Miami premiere of ‘Ambulance’

Eiza González has worn a variety of incredible outfits over the past month, as she attends the different premieres of her film “Ambulance.” The awaited film is expected in theaters this Friday, April 8, and it stars herself, Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. The film had its Miami premiere this past Tuesday, where the lead stars stunned with their looks.

©GettyImages



Eiza looked stunning in an all white ensemble.

Eiza wore a shiny outfit made out of a white crop top and a matching long skirt, both decorated with small triangular mirror details. She paired the outfit with open-toed silver heels and matching jewelry, which was in perfect sync with her loose hair, which she wore over the shoulder.

©GettyImages



Eiza Gonzalez alongside Michael Bay and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Eiza’s looks throughout her press tours have been edgy and different, consistently discussed in fashion blogs and magazines. They include dying her hair blonde and pairing that with an electric blue dress, to wearing elegant gowns reminiscent of old Hollywood.

“Ambulance” is directed by Michael Bay, and is a high-stakes thriller following an elaborate bank heist and the three characters that are caught in the midst of it. In an exclusive clip with HOLA! USA, Eiza revealed that one of the aspects that was most exciting to her was to play Latina character that wasn’t a stereotype. “I feel very honored because, as a Latina, it’s very special to play a woman that isn’t a stereotype. That was very important to me,” she said. “To be a part of a film that was shot in Los Angeles with Michael Bay, one of the world’s most iconic directors, and with the leading actors in the industry. It was a dream come true,” she said of her experience.