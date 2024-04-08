Eiza González professes her love and admiration for women in STEM fields

In a recent appearance on NBC’s “Hoda & Jenna,” Eiza González, opened up about her preparation for her upcoming role in the film “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.” However, it wasn’t just any ordinary preparation; González revealed that she had to immerse herself in German language and music, a challenge she eagerly embraced.

“I really like to challenge myself and take roles that shed light on the Latin community,” González stated during the interview. Learning a new language and mastering a foreign accent are formidable tasks for any actor, but González approached them with determination and enthusiasm.

But it’s not just about personal growth for González. She recognizes the importance of representation, especially for women, both in Hollywood and beyond. When discussing her role in Netflix’s “3 Body Problem,” she emphasized the significance of portraying strong female characters and her admiration for women in STEM fields.

“I really like to be able to play a role that, as a woman, I’ve watched and felt really inspired by,” González remarked. “Applause for women in STEM. It’s so challenging to be in this field, and there are so many talented women. Just being able to represent women in the field itself is an honor, let alone be a Latin woman playing a role like that.”

González’s words echo a growing sentiment in the entertainment industry – the importance of inclusivity and diversity. She acknowledges the progress being made but remains grounded, recognizing that there’s still work to be done.

“It’s exciting times for us,” González added. “We’re getting opportunities that probably before we wouldn’t have been able to, so I’m just really grateful, very honored, very humble about it.”

Throughout the interview, González’s humility and gratitude shine through. She credits her success to the support she’s received from her community and acknowledges the collaborative nature of the film industry.

“I would not be where I am without the support of my people in my country,” González expressed. “It takes a village. It’s a team effort. You learn from people that are talented around the world, and you sort of walk away with what you got from that.”

Eiza González’s journey from Mexico to Hollywood is not just a story of personal triumph but living proof of the power of representation and the importance of embracing challenges. As she continues breaking barriers and inspiring audiences worldwide, her impact on the industry will undoubtedly be felt for years.