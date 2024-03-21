Eiza González channels Marilyn Monroe on the red carpet of ‘3 Body Problem’

Eiza González had a lot of fun during her latest red carpet appearance. The Mexican star shared how proud she is of her role as Auggie in her new Netflix show ‘3 Body Problem,’ and took the opportunity to step out in a stunning ensemble, posing for the cameras at the event while twirling and playing with her dress.

The star paired her black and white look with minimal jewelry and a soft glam makeup look. “Ready for ‘3 Body Problem’ in theme with this amazing Cartier theme,” she wrote on Instagram Stories, showcasing the jewelry for the special occasion.

Eiza was all smiles giving photographers a Marilyn Monroe moment on the red carpet, and talking to reporters about her experience while filming the show.

“Our show is out tonight,” Eiza wrote on social media before attending the premiere. “We hope you like it. This was an act of love and everyone in it is just the kindest sweetest people. They deserve the world,” Eiza said about her co-stars, inviting viewers to watch the sci-fi series. “‘3 body problem’ is now yours wonderful people. Welcome to the unknown. Thanks for watching in advance. Enjoy it!!”

Eiza has been showing off some incredible looks during her latest fashion moments, including a screening of the Netflix series at SXSW in Texas. The actress wore a red Prada jumpsuit featuring an open back, and metallic details in the front.

“Thank you Prada for this custom dream!” she wrote on social media, admitting that her look was inspired from Betty Boop and Sailor Moon, including her hair and makeup.