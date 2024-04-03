Eiza González explains ‘conscious dating’ and why she practices it

Eiza González is being more selective with her love life. The Mexican actress was recently featured on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” where she discussed her new approach to romance and dating.

González at the premiere of 3 Body Problem

González revealed that she practices “conscious dating,” something that ensures she’s not only thinking about love and romance, but about the qualities that she wants and needs in a future partner. “I used to be an impulse girl. I would be like ‘I love him. I love him. Mom, I’m gonna marry him,’” she said, making fun of her own voice. “She’s like ‘You met him a week ago.’”

“It’s a list of non-negotiables and conscious dating. I call it conscious dating,” she said. “If I’m gonna have children the way that you have, who is this partner? What am I looking for? I need someone that knows how to communicate, how to talk things though. It’s not about love anymore, truly. You can have that, and it’s amazing if you have that! But there’s more important things in life than just love.”

González discusses the difficulties of dating in Hollywood

Recently, González discussed the challenges of dating in Hollywood, which forces her to ask herself multiple questions. While speaking to InStyle magazine, González said that actors tended to put their career first, and that they’ll likely “never take a stepp back” to their career for her. “I’m going to have to follow them, and they’re sort of dictating the rhythm.”

She also discussed that that in turn would impact raising children. “You have kids…and this actor is getting paid $20 million, and you get $2 million,”she said. “He's going to be like, ‘Well, you can go do that movie.’”