Eiza González celebrates ‘3 Body Problem’ stunning debut

Eiza González has premiered her awaited series on Netflix. “3 Body Problem” follows a group of scientists who are facing with an interplanetary threat. It debuted number 1 on Netflix, prompting some reactions from González, who thanked viewers from all over the world for tuning in.

©Eiza Gonzalez



Eiza Gonzalez’s Instagram story

The photo shows González looking shocked at the camera. “You guys made 3 Body Problem debut #1 worldwide on our first weekend?!” she wrote. The following photo in her Instagram story shows her smiling brightly. “You are all the absolute best!! Thank you for the love and support to our show,” she wrote, adding some crying and emotional looking emojis.

“It’s all smiles over here.”

“3 Body Problem” is the new series from the creators of “Game of Thrones.” González plays Auggie Salazar in the series, a top physicist who’s directly involved in the show’s high stakes plot. “Auggie is loosely based on two characters from the books, but she is very much a fresh creation — much of which came from Eiza's own strengths and personality,” said the series creators David Benioff, D.B. Weiss and Alexander Woo to InStyle.

“There isn't nearly as much a science ‘type’ as Hollywood would lead you to believe. Scientists can be sardonic, quick witted, funny, passionate. We think Eiza's performance will help broaden the conception of what scientists are like.”

©Eiza Gonzalez



Eiza Gonzalez’s Instagram story

More about ‘3 Body Problem’

“3 Body Problem” is based on a best-selling franchise of Chinese books, with the creators tasked with adapting it to Western audiences. The series showrunners explained that while a season 2 has yet to be greenlit, audiences can expect even better storylines. “Liu Cixin’s created this indelible trilogy and the books just get better for me,” reports The Hollywood Reporter.

“The second book is far better than the first, and the third book just completely blew my mind. The story just gets more and more ambitious as it goes, and it takes a huge leap in book two. So I feel like if we survive to the second season, we’re going to be in a good place.”

“3 Body Problem” is now streaming on Netflix.