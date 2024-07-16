Eiza Gonzalez, Michelle Rodriguez, and Naomi Campbell look like bikini besties in Ibiza

Eiza Gonzalez, Michelle Rodriguez, and Naomi Campbell in Ibiza together is your sign to book a summer girls' trip with your besties. The iconic trio are currently in Spain, and they've been living their best life on what looks like an epic vacation.

© The Grosby Group

With sunny skies in Ibiza and weather in the high 80s, the famous friends have been spending time in their bikinis. After shopping around town last week, they've been enjoying the ocean. On July 14, they were all smiles on the beach. Gonzalez rocked a white bikini with matching sunglasses, while Rodriguez chose a gold look. Campbell went for a hot pink bikini and had a fun zebra pool noodle in her hand. Saudi film producer and multi-millionaire Mohamed Al Turki was also with them.

© The Grosby Group

They've been in Ibiza for a few days now now. Last Thursday, July 11, they spent the day at sea with Al Turki. They were photographed enjoying drinks and lying out on the yacht together.

© The Grosby Group

Campbell has been rumored to be dating the producer, and although they have attended events together, never confirmed a romance. Earlier this year, a friend close to Campbell told the Daily Mail, "It isn’t a romance." They all seem to be good friends; at the Cannes Film Festival in May, Rodriguez attended the event with the producer.

Hollywood Besties

© Dave Benett Eiza Gonzalez and Naomi Campbell

It's not the first time the girls have traveled together. Around the same time last summer, Gonzalez and Rodriguez were on a yacht with friends in Sardinia and were photographed playing basketball. While Campbell was not there, Al Turki was.

Recently in June, Gonzalez and Campbell were spotted together at a party in London, where they posed for photos. We will have to wait and see what's next on the agenda for the celebrity besties.