Bianca Censori wears metallic micro bikini and clear heels in latest outing with Kanye West

Bianca Censori is back with another of her signature ensembles. The Australian architect continues to make headlines for her revealing outfits, this time in Los Angeles during her latest outing with her husband Kanye West.

The pair have been traveling around the world and are seemingly taking a break from work in Los Angeles. They were spotted in Japan, Italy, and Paris in recent weeks.

© Grosby Group The celebrity couple has been seen around California after traveling around Europe. Most recently, Bianca and Kanye were spotted in San Francisco having a romantic date at a science museum. Now they are back in Los Angeles enjoying the warm weather and each other's company.



© Grosby Group The pair were photographed over the weekend after having lunch at Bludso's BBQ, before going to a screening of 'A Quiet Place: Day One' in Century City. However, it was Bianca who stole the show once again, with her latest look.



© Grosby Group Bianca wore a metallic micro bikini top paired with sheer boyshorts and clear heels. The Head of Architectural Design at Yeezy completed the ensemble with a camouflage-print baseball cap. Meanwhile, Kanye was spotted wearing black shorts, a gray hoodie, and black shoes.

