Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes back together in Miami at Copa America final

It seems Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are back on friendly terms. The two musicians, who rekindled their relationship in April 2023 and decided to call it quits again at the end of that same year, have been spotted together in Miami, enjoying a fun moment while watching the highly anticipated Copa America match between Colombia and Argentina.

The 25-year-old 'Treat You Better' singer and the 27-year-old 'I Luv It' musician were seen by fans at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. A video of the pair having a casual conversation was shared online and went viral immediately, as many online users started to wonder if they were back together romantically or if they were just friends this time.

© Gotham

Before the video was posted, Shawn took to social media to share a photo with some of his friends outside the stadium. The singer was all smiles and shared his excitement to be in Miami for the final match. "Here we gooo," he wrote on Instagram Stories.

© John Shearer

And while the pair didn't share a photo together, they were spotted sitting together in a suite. This is the first time the pair are seen together ever since their split in 2023. Camila recently mentioned Shawn in one of her latest performances, with many believing they were now friends.

Last year, the pair got back together after their sweet moment at Coachella and went on to travel to Los Angeles and New York City, before it was revealed that the brief romance had come to an end, with a close source explaining that the pair were better as friends.