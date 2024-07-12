Christian Nodal and Angela Aguilar have a romantic reunion in Spain

Christian Nodal and Angela Aguilar are enjoying their blossoming relationship. The couple, who spent some time apart due to separate commitments, has reunited in Spain. Earlier this month, Nodal shared how much he missed her in an Instagram post, showing the world that he's happy and has no interest in criticisms from outside parties.

© @nodal Christian Nodal and Angela Aguilar

In an earlier Instagram story, Nodal let his followers know that he and Aguilar were spending some time apart. The story showed a black and white photo of himself and Aguilar, with her sitting on his lap and kissing his forehead. At the bottom of the image, Nodal wrote, "Missing you like crazy, my love."

This week, Aguilar shared her own Instagram story, showing that the two had reunited in Spain and had spent some time enjoying some of the country's traditional activities. She shared two videos; one showed her at a tablao, a Spanish location where flamenco shows are hosted. The second clip showed her and Nodal's feet, with him wearing boots and she wearing open-toed heels. The clip shows their feet touching while the two are located on the inside of a vehicle, demonstrating that they were on the move and enjoying some of what the city had to offer.

© @angela_aguilar_ Angela Aguilar and Christian Nodal

Nodal's European tour continues

Nodal's success continues. In the following weeks, he'll continue to perform in Europe, kicking off with a concert today, July 12th, at the Palau Sant Jordi, in Barcelona. On July 13th, he'll be performing at the Starlite Festival in Marbella, and then on July 19th, he'll be the only Latino at a special concert commemorating the incredibly successful and prolific career of Andrea Bocelli. It's unknown if Aguilar will be accompanying him through these dates and events, but, for the time being, the two seem to be enjoying every second together.