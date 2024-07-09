Christian Nodal opens up about his mental health; 'I hit rock bottom'

Christian Nodal is aware that his romantic relationships have a big impact on his life. The media and his followers are deeply invested in his personal life, whether they relate to Cazzu, the mother of his child, or to his new partner, the singer Angela Aguilar. In a recent podcast appearance, Nodal discussed some of the most difficult mental health challenges he's experienced, sharing that one was related to social media and the world's perception of him.

© GettyImages Christian Nodal in concert

Nodal was recently in Spain, where he was featured on the WiZink Center podcast. There he discussed his mental health and the media's close attention to his personal life. "I'm always in the press due to personal reasons," he said in Spanish. "I make music and I think I make good music, so what I care about is that people like my music," he said.

He revealed that he experienced some tough mental health moments over the past few years. "Two or three years ago, I hit rock bottom because of social media," he said. Listeners and viewers were quick to point out that, according to that timeframe, Nodal is referencing the fallout of the end of his relationship with Belinda. The two were engaged and seemed happier than ever, only to break up suddenly, with both of them deciding not to discuss the relationship again with the media or the public.

© GettyImages Christian Nodal and his new partner, Angela Aguilar

Nodal managed to fix his problem in therapy

Nodal revealed that the experience was difficult and that he had to turn to a therapist for some help. "It took a lot of time in therapy. It took me about a year to get out of this depression and anxiety and some very difficult things that I was going through," he said.

Still, he makes it clear that he's in a much better place now and that he's better equipped to handle the pressures of social media. "I think I found a really beautiful balance in life when, in reality, I don't stop living because of what people say and I don't care about changing people's opinions," he said.