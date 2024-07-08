Cazzu thriving post-breakup: How the singer is taking care of herself

Breakups are always hard, but Cazzu seems to be thriving after calling it quits with Christian Nodal and the subsequent news of the singer's new relationship with Ángela Aguilar.

The Argentine singer has noticeably avoided social events and social networks. However, a recent update shows that Cazzu has not been inactive.

© Getty Images Cazzu attends The Latin Recording Academy's 2022 Person of the Year Gala Honoring Marco Antonio Solis at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 16, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Embracing Motherhood

One of the most significant changes in Cazzu's is her new role as a mother. She has been dedicating herself to caring for her daughter, Inti, and relishing the joys of motherhood. This latest chapter in her life has brought immense happiness and fulfillment, giving her a sense of purpose and grounding.

Personal Care and Self-Love

Amid motherhood's demands, Cazzu has also been taking time for self-care. Recently, two images emerged that showcase her dedication to personal well-being. These photos, which surfaced after she visited a tattoo center and a beauty spa, reveal her ongoing commitment to maintaining and enhancing her beauty.

© Getty Images Recording artist Cazzu visited the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on July 26, 2019.

In one of the photos, Cazzu is seen at a tattoo center where she received a new and spectacular design on her back. Many of her fans have interpreted this tattoo as a symbol of rebirth, reflecting her journey of transformation and growth following her breakup.

Beauty Enhancements

Additionally, Cazzu visited a beauty space where she underwent new procedures to enhance her appearance. A TikTok account shared a video featuring Cazzu flaunting the results of her eyebrow design and eyelash lift. The procedures have accentuated her features, making her look even more stunning.

Maintaining a Low Profile

Despite these public glimpses into her life, Cazzu has preferred to maintain a low profile in the media. She has chosen to stay in the background, focusing on her baby and personal growth. This conscious decision to step away from the limelight has allowed her to prioritize her well-being and find happiness in life's small, meaningful details.

Days after, Ángela and Christian confirmed exclusively to HOLA! USA & AMÉRICAS their relationship, the Argentine singer broke her silence by releasing a statement on social media. “It is very overwhelming to be in the news everywhere for something like this. I always tried to avoid this side of the merciless media exposure and today to live it in this great dimension without having done anything to have so much attention and for my name to be everywhere is an immense shame. But I take responsibility for my choices and also for what I have no control over,” reads the first part of the statement.

Cazzu continued: “That is why I share these words: I feel the need to let you know that I am fine, going through it in the best way possible. I choose to distance myself from social media for a bit to detox and concentrate on my baby, who is my priority, and on my work while everything calms down out there. Life is not totally beautiful or totally horrible, nor are people 100% completely good or bad, there are always shades of gray and nuances, but the important thing is to breathe and resist the necessary processes with love and learn. Thank you for the concern of so many,” she concluded.