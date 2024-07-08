Christian Nodal missing Ángela Aguilar 'like crazy' during his Spain tour

After the confirmation of his romance with Ángela Aguilar caused a stir, Christian Nodal traveled to Spain as part of his Pal Cora tour. However, this journey is a solo one, as his famous girlfriend had to stay in Mexico to attend to her own career commitments, prepare for her upcoming show at Plaza Mexico, and continue her U.S. tour with her family.

© IG: @nodal Christian Nodal continues with his tour of Europe

Nodal had become accustomed to having Ángela by his side during the last leg of his tour, and now that an ocean separates them, he can’t help but miss her. This sentiment is evident on his social media, where, with a touch of nostalgia, Nodal reminisced about the days of traveling together, city by city and flight by flight, enjoying their romance.

Through his Instagram stories, the singer shared glimpses of his European tour and his recent stay in Spain, where he had the opportunity to perform in several cities. However, it was a photograph of him with Ángela on a plane, captured in a romantic moment, that stood out. Alongside the post, Christian expressed how much he misses having her by his side during this stage of his tour: “Missing you like crazy, my life,” he wrote.

It’s worth noting that Nodal is not the only one sending long-distance messages to his significant other. During a recent show in Chicago, Ángela also declared her love for the singer. While performing “Dime Cómo Quieres,” a song she recorded with Nodal years ago, she shouted, “I miss you, my love,” which thrilled the audience at Jaripeo hasta los huesos, a show she headlines with her father, Pepe Aguilar, and her brother, Leonardo Aguilar.

Nodal's confession about his mental health

During his recent stay in Spain, Christian Nodal opened up about the challenges of dealing with fame, particularly the negative comments on social media. He admitted that there was a time when these comments overwhelmed him. “About two and a half or three years ago, I hit rock bottom due to social media and the constant scrutiny. It took a lot of therapy and about a year to overcome depression and anxiety caused by it,” he shared in a podcast recorded at the WiZink Center in Madrid.

© Patricia J. Garcinuno Christian Nodal performs at WiZink Center on July 05, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Patricia J. Garcinuno/Redferns)

Currently, Nodal is in a much better place and has learned not to let social media affect him. “I’ve found a beautiful balance in life where I don’t let what people say stop me from living. I’m not interested in changing opinions; people can believe whatever they want. I’m done clarifying rumors,” he said.