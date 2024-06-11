Christian Nodal shares first statement regarding Ángela Aguilar romance: ‘I’m living through a beautiful experience’

Hours after Christian Nodal and Ángela Aguilar confirmed their relationship through HOLA!, Nodal has shared his first statement with his followers. In a video shared on Instagram, Nodal addressed his love life, shutting down rumors of infidelity while also asking his followers for kindness regarding his ex Cazzu, with whom he shares a daughter.

Ángela Aguilar and Christian Nodal.

Nodal shared his statement on Instagram on June 10th, shortly after his relationship with Aguilar was confirmed to the public. “I know that many learned today that Ángela and I are involved in a relationship and since we don’t like gossip or made up stories, and because I want to repect my former partner, my daughter, and my current partner, I wanted to provide some context for you all,” he said.

Nodal was quick to address Cazzu and to praise her, revealing that their break up was friendly. “First of all, Julieta is a person that I love and that I will respect for my entire life. We’re public figures, we’re artists, but we’re not binded for life. Love doesn’t always work out. Our cycle together ended in the best possible way. It was love that gave us the best gift that life could have given us, the most beautiful thing we could have made together, which is Inti, my daughter, whom I’ll always love and take care of.”

Nodal shut downs rumors of infidelity

Nodal also addressed the rumors that had been circulating ever since his relationship with Aguilar was confirmed. He made it clear that his relationship with the Mexican singer began after his relationship with Cazzu had concluded. “In that relationship there were never third parties, there were never any infidelities. Sometimes love doesn’t work and now I’m living a beautiful experience with a woman that I love, with a love that took several years in order to realize, and it’s something that we’re enjoying and that we’re living through,” he said.

Finally, Nodal thanked the people who supported him in all aspects of his life, including his love life and his professional career.

“I want to thank all of the people that are happy for me and what I’m going through. I’m enjoying you all in the shows, I’m enjoying my career, my life, my role as a father, my role as a partner today. Thank you to everyone that understands that. I love you all very much, thank you for everything,” he said.