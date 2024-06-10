Ángela Aguilar and Christian Nodal confirm their romance and very much in love [PHOTOS]

Their smile says it all! Ángela Aguilar and Christian Nodal are together and in love, emerging as the new power couple in the world of music. After several days of subtle hints of closeness and affection, the singers exclusively confirmed to HOLA! that they are writing their love story.

Recently, the couple has garnered attention by being seen together in various parts of the world, all while keeping their personal lives as discreet as possible.

It is not a new relationship; it’s the continuation of a story that life made us pause so we could grow and miss each other. Because when we let go, we returned even closer.”

Ángela and Christian are very much in love and excited about this new stage of their lives. The couple is all smiles and hopeful for the future, confident in their relationship, with plans already lined up and exciting trips ahead.

Amid the ongoing rumors about their romance, HOLA! Americas share their first photos as a couple, while also confirming that the pair began their relationship after the separation between Nodal and his former partner Cazzu.

Nodal and Cazzu later confirmed on social media the end of their relationship, sharing they maintain an amicable and respectful relationship after calling it quits. Ángela and Christian started their love story after both being single, following a friendship that was built after their first musical collaborations.

Ángela Aguilar and Christian Nodal: The new power couple in music

The new romance comes as a surprise to many of Ángela and Nodal’s fans. The singer gets along very well with Ángela’s family, and the couple’s happiness about their new relationship is evident in their smiles.

The two beloved Mexican stars are carving their own path together, filled with great memories and new music.