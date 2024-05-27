Christian Nodal reappears on stage with Angela Aguilar after his separation from Cazzu

The show must go on, and Christian Nodal knows it. Just a few hours after officially announcing his separation from Cazzu, following a two-year relationship and the birth of their daughter, Inti, the singer resumed his professional schedule and performed at the Arena Monterrey as part of his Pal’ Cora Tour. During this performance, Nodal treated the audience to his greatest hits and featured several special guests, including Angela Aguilar, with whom he recorded the song “Dime Cómo Quieres” a few years ago, getting the crowd excited.

During their onstage interaction, the artists were all smiles and showed great camaraderie, which undoubtedly contributed to the success of the song they recorded together years ago. This same chemistry was evident in the live performance and was shared on Angela’s social media. Through her Instagram stories, Angela captured this beautiful moment between the two of them.

The performance ended with a standing ovation from the ecstatic audience celebrating Aguilar’s presence and a warm hug between Nodal and Angela, sealing this special moment for the performer. Undoubtedly, this is a very difficult time for Nodal on a personal level, following the end of his relationship with the mother of his first child.

The end of his love story with Cazzu

On May 23, Christian Nodal confirmed his breakup with singer Cazzu through a statement on his Instagram stories. “The time has come to share that Julieta and I have gone our separate ways. Our love and mutual respect remain strong, especially in our roles as parents to our wonderful daughter, Inti. I am deeply grateful for the moments we shared and will always cherish those memories. I appreciate your support and understanding during this time of change,” expressed the singer.

In a recent interview with Raúl de Molina, Nodal spoke about his relationship with Cazzu and what he expected if they decided to part ways. “One can never take anything for granted. I don’t know what life will bring, and I hope to stay with her for life. But if that doesn’t happen, I am very proud of our good friendship and partnership. You know, love isn’t just about passion; it becomes a team. I have a great team with her, I love her a lot, and I am happy,” shared the artist during his conversation with the host of the show “El Gordo y la Flaca.”