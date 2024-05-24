2022 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year Honoring Marco Antonio Solís - Show©GettyImages
Cazzu removes photos with Christian Nodal after breakup: ‘Everything heals’

The singer is focusing on her motherhood journey with baby Inti.

By Javier Garibay, Daniel Neira -Los Angeles
The love story between Christian Nodal and Cazzu came to an end. The sudden announcement took the former couple’s fans by surprise, as the pair were constantly giving followers a glimpse into their family moments with their daughter, Inti.

Cazzu accumulated multiple posts throughout their two years of romance, showing off their beautiful relationship and sweet moments with the singer. However, everything changed from one moment to the next as soon as they made their breakup public. The singer decided to remove her former partner from her social media, the memories of her days with Nodal, despite making some exceptions on Instagram.

Cazzu©@cazzu
Cazzu y Nodal sostuvieron dos años de relación.

What has she been up to after the breakup?

Discreetly, Cazzu started a new chapter of her life by making some decisions. On her Instagram, with just over 13 million followers, only photographs of her from their outings appear, as well as some of her concerts and others of their time together with baby Inti. Fans quickly noticed the removal of Nodal from her page after the announcement was released.

Cazzu has treasured some important memories on social media, including their recent outing in France and Spain, and even their cover of Vogue. The singer has been supported by her fans and followers on social media, who have shown their appreciation for her and want her to thrive amid the difficult moment. They also shared their excitement for her return to the stage in December in front of thousands of people at the Buenos Aires Trap festival.

Cazzu y Nodal©@cazzu

Days before the split

Days before their announcement, Nodal’s fans noticed that the singer had deleted some of the romantic posts with Cazzu, making the struggles in their relationship public. From that moment on, rumors grew and gained strength as the days went by. However, nothing was certain at that time, since the singer had also appeared in some interviews talking about his great appreciation for Cazzu, most recently with journalist Jorge Ramos, two weeks before the split.

Cazzu y su hija Inti©@cazzu

Their statements after the public announcement

After going public with their romance in November 2022, the couple’s love story came to an end with a statement; “The time has come to share that Julieta and I are going our separate ways,” Nodal wrote, with Cazzu sharing it on social media as well. “Our love and respect for each other remains strong, especially in our role as parents to our wonderful daughter, Inti.”

Cazzu added to Instagram Stories; “We artists are a screen of what happens in real life. You go through love, heartbreak, successes and mistakes with us. Today, as it was many times and as there are still many, you accompany us, some with hate and others with much love. Thank you, everything heals.”

