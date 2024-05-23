Angelina Jolie will have to produce 8 years of NDAs for ongoing legal battle with Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce will go down in infamy as one of the wildest celebrity splits of all time. The couple parted ways in 2016, and eight years later, details of their divorce are still being battled in the courts. As their legal battle over the French winery Chateau Miraval continues, reports suggest she have it a roadblock.



©Getty



The couple split in 2016

Jolie will have to spend some time looking through documents with her legal team because, according to Page Six, following a request by Pitt’s legal team, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge ruled she must produce “all non-privileged documents in her possession, custody, or control that are responsive to” within 60 days of the order.

The order includes “any NDA between Jolie and any third party with whom she is in a relationship or who has assisted with the care of the couple’s children.” His team claimed its relevance as “purported justifications for refusing to adhere to her contractual obligations to Pitt” when she sold her winery shares.



The judge dismissed objections that Jolie’s own NDAs had no relevance. They outlined that “the production is limited in scope of time to calendar years 2014 through February 17, 2022 (when this action was filed).”



©GettyImages



Better days between the former couple in 2015

Jolie’s lawyer, Paul Murphy, said they are “more than happy” to turn the NDAs over, per PEOPLE. He said the ruling “opens the door to discovery” issues related to Pitt’s alleged abuse, and “Angelina looks forward to the eventual end of this litigation with its false narratives that continue to hurt the family and interfere with their ability to heal.”

Amid the news, a source told the oulet that Pitt’s team is doing everything for the press and “that this will force Angelina to spend resources tracking all of this information down, which is just another way to drain her resources and punish her for leaving.”

The winery drama explained

©GettyImages



Chateau Miraval

In October 2021, Russian businessman Yuri Shefler’s company Tenute del Mondo announced it purchased Jolie’s 50% stake in the estate and the wines it produces. A few months later, in February 2022, Pitt filed a lawsuit against Angelina for selling her stake, seeking monetary damages, and legal fees, and for the sale to be voided.

Legal docs were obtained by outlets like TMZ, which revealed Jolie put down 40% of the $28.4 million purchase price for Chateau Miraval. However, Pitt claims to have invested millions into the winery over the years, one of the world’s top producers of rosé wine.

Per Page Six, the docs claim that by 2013, “Jolie stopped contributing altogether” for the renovations, while Pitt “poured money and sweat equity into the wine business. Jolie seeks to seize profits she has not earned and returns on an investment she did not make.”

He also claims they had an understating that neither could sell their interest without the other’s consent. Pitt says he was supposed to sign off on whoever the proposed buyer was.