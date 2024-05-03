Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon enjoy a romantic beach stroll

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, were spotted enjoying a leisurely morning walk along the shores of Santa Barbara, California, on Monday, April 29. The Hollywood heartthrob, 60, and the jewelry executive, 31, exuded effortless elegance as they strolled along the sandy coastline.

As they sipped their morning coffees, Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon were a vision of style in their coordinated linen outfits. Ines, in particular, stood out with her choice of a green sleeveless puffer jacket, a bold and chic addition to their laid-back coastal look.

The couple’s outing comes almost a month after Ines finalized her divorce from her ex. She was married to actor Paul Wesley, and he filed for divorce in February of last year.

De Ramon and Wesley married in 2019 and cited irreconcilable differences as the cause for their separation. She started dating Brad Pitt in the fall of 2023, and the relationship slowly became serious and gained press notoriety.

©Getty Images





“They met through a mutual friend. She is very nice,” said a source to PEOPLE. “Ines is cute, fun and energetic. She has a great personality. Brad enjoys spending time with her.”

Later, sources claimed Pitt enjoyed being with her and dating her exclusively. “[Brad and Ines] spend as much of their free time together as possible, despite their busy schedules,” said a source to US Weekly. He really enjoys being with her because she’s such an uplifting energy. She consistently looks on the bright side of things and is always up for an adventure. He also appreciates that she’s super laid-back and has such a positive outlook on life.”

Pitt and de Ramon have remained private about their relationship, rarely making public appearances. Their most recent appearance was at the Santa Barbara Film Festival, which honored BPitt’s close friend, Bradley Cooper. Pitt gave a speech for his friend and was spotted in the audience alongside de Ramon.