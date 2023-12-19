Brad Pitt will celebrate his 60th birthday with Ines de Ramon and a ‘couple of his kids’

Katie Holmes isn’t the only star celebrating their birthday today! The one and only Brad Pitt is officially 60 years old. Pitt has been in the industry since the late 1980s and has become one the most legendary stars in Hollywood. The award-winning actor celebrated his 59th with Ines de Ramon, and this year will be no different.



After 60 years, Pitt seems to enjoy celebrating his birthdays with those closest to him. The Mr. and Mrs. Smith star is keeping it “low key” this week, per People. A source told the outlet he has “laid back plans” with de Ramon and some friends.

A source told Us Magazine, that Pitt is feeling “great” about the milestone. “He is in a loving relationship, his relationship with most of his kids is loving [and] he’s in a good place,” the insider said.

It’s his first big relationship since his divorce from Angelina Jolie, with whom he shares sons Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Knox, 15, plus daughters Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and Vivienne, 15.

The Us insider said Pitt is “planning on celebrating with a couple of his kids and Ines.” It’s unclear if de Ramon and the kids will be together, as it was reported in October he is in “no rush” to introduce her to them.

They also noted he has a “small gathering planned for close friends this week for a more adult celebration.”

Pitt isn’t the only one celebrating this week - so is his girlfriend! The jewelry designer is celebrating her 31st birthday tomorrow, December 19, and a source told OK! They were planning a joint celebration, which could be what the small gathering is. There were rumors that Pitt was going to engage, but OK! Insider shut them down saying he is “happy and in love with his girlfriend,” but any sign of engagement “or getting married or eloping is not in the near future.”

Their first public outing was over a year ago in November 2022. A source told PEOPLE, at the time, they had been dating for a few months. It was reported last month that Pitt introduces de Ramon as his girlfriend.

Pitt and de Ramon will keep enjoying their time together before he has to head back to set. The Se7en star is filming his highly anticipated Formula 1 racing feature starring Damson Idris and Javier Bardem.

Pitt explained his role in the film to Sky Sports saying he plays fictional driver, Sonny Hayes, “a guy who raced in the 1990s… who has a horrible crash, craps out and disappears, then he’s racing in other disciplines.” “His friend, played by Javier Bardem, he’s a team owner, contacts him. They’re a last-place team, they’re 21-22 on the grid, and they’ve never scored a point. But they have a young phenom, played by Damson Idris, and they bring me in as kind of a Hail Mary, and hijinks ensue,” he continued.

It resumes filming at race tracks including the Daytona International Speedway in 2024.