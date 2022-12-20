Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon’s romance appears to be growing stronger, and the couple was recently captured celebrating the actor’s 59th birthday. The lovebirds seemed to love each other’s company as they could not contain laughter after spending a romantic evening together.

Brad Pitt celebrates his 59th birthday with his new girlfriend, Ines de Ramon

Photographers captured the “Babylon” actor and the 32-year-old jewelry designer leaving with presents and chatting while standing by his car.

A close source to the couple revealed details about their romance to ET, and the pair might be taking things seriously. The insider explained that they are “enjoying spending time” together, and Brad is “getting to know her better” as they seem to share more things.

“They are having a good time together,” the source said, revealing that while the designer has been receiving a lot of attention from the media, she is still very much into Brad. “Ines is pretty chill and private. She has been somewhat overwhelmed by the attention she has received from being photographed with Brad.”

Although the jeweler likes to keep things under the radar, this is not the first time she has had to deal with media attention, as she was previously married to actor Paul Wesley, best known for his performance in the popular series ‘The Vampire Diaries.’

Dating rumors between Brad and Ines began spreading after they were spotted having fun at a Bono concert on November 13. A source told People that they had been “dating for months” after meeting “through a mutual friend.”

