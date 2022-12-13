Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are ‘getting more serious’

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski might be the next serious celebrity couple. The actor’s rumored fling has been making headlines for about a month, even going public at a New York Knicks basketball game at Madison Square Garden on November 27. Now, sources told PEOPLE that they are getting more serious, and enjoying their time together.

They seem to share similar interests with the insider saying they have a love of the east coast and “similar vibes personality and style-wise.” “They are going strong and getting a little more serious,“ the source said.

Davidson’s ability to make a woman laugh seems to be one of his best talents. When he was dating Kim Kardashian, an ongoing theme from “inside sources” was how much he made her laugh. Emrata’s source echoed the statement saying, “it’s always the same thing with him: he really makes her laugh and keeps things fun.“

A second insider told the outlet the model “is in a great place.” “She keeps seeing Pete and is enjoying it. They are getting more serious,” they said.

Considering the tattoos Davidson seemingly got for Kardashian and Kanye West’s children, there should be no surprise that he is down with Ratajkowksi being a mom. “Pete is very chill and understanding about her being a mom too,” they told PEOPLE.

We’ll have to see if the SNL star gets a branding for Emrata as he did for Kim, but for now, “It’s a nice situation for Em. It’s fun without any stress,” they said. “Pete takes her to dinner and events. They also hang out a lot at home.”

Following her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard, Ratajkowski was also linked to Brad Pitt and DJ Orazio Rispo. In October, she was photographed passionately kissing Rispo, and they were spotted again in November after she delivered a present to Davidson for his birthday on November 16.

It’s no surprise Ratajkowski is having fun with whoever she wants. The model even quipped on TikTok that she would be dating multiple people. The 31-year-old used a VoiceOver lip-syncing the line, “I would be with multiple men, also some women as well. Everyone’s hot but in an interesting way.”