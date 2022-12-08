Pete Davidson is back on Instagram — with a twist

Pete Davidson is back on the ‘gram. Sort of.

Davidson made his comeback this past Wednesday, under the handle “pete_eli10”, where he’s joined by NFL legend Eli Manning.

The verified account already has over 40,000 followers and shows both Davidson and Manning in the profile photo. Their first post is a video, which shows Davidson talking to the camera. “Hello, Instagram. I have decided to come back but only with the GOAT,” he says, quickly panning the camera to Manning. “What’s up? Your bed is so comfortable,” says Manning.

The account appears to be related to be made in parnership with the New York Giants, having multiple posts of the two wearing different Giants parapharnelia. One photo shows Davidson showing off a tattoo of the Giants in his stomach, with Manning pointing it out. “Confirmed. Pete’s a Giants fan,” reads the caption.

Like many, Pete Davidson has a complicated relationship with social media. In February of this year, while in the midst of his relationship with Kim Kardashian, Davidson returned to the app for a week. “Pete deleted his IG because immediately after his first post he started receiving a flood of messages, both positive and negative, reminding him why he didn’t want social media to begin with,” said a source to Page Six.