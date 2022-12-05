Jennifer and Ben celebrated their nuptials a month after eloping in Las Vegas. The happy couple, which rekindled their relationship in 2021, married for the second time in the actor’s multimillion-dollar compound in Riceboro, Georgia. This estate was supposed to host Affleck and Lopez’s wedding 20 years ago.

In true Jennifer Lopez’s fashion, the newlyweds hosted a three-day intimate celebration for family and friends that kicked off on Friday, August 19, with a rehearsal dinner, the following day, Saturday 20, continued with a ceremony, and on Sunday, they closed the festivities with a barbecue and picnic. Per The Daily Mail, the wedding price tag is over $400,000.

Jennifer and Ben announced their engagement in April after rekindling their romance in 2021. “It turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez wrote, referring to all the time they spent apart after breaking up.

“Stick around long enough, and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive-through in Las Vegas at 12:30 in the morning in the tunnel of love drive-through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with,” the star said. “Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things — and worth waiting for.”