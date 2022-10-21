Balenciaga has reportedly cut ties with Kanye West

Kanye West’s businesses and collaboration have reportedly been deeply affected by his recent controversial comments. According to WWD, Balenciaga has cut ties with the rapper.

Kering, the conglomerate that owns the luxury brand, told the publication, “Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist.”

©GettyImages



Kanye West attends the Givenchy Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Paris, France.

The decision comes after Kanye’s YZYSZN9 runway show during Paris Fashion Week, where he wore a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt. Later, the artist also made anti-Semitic threats and consistently used social media to share conspiracy theories and his opinions on the Kardashians and other celebrities, including Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber.

Kanye also appeared on Fox News and has been restricted on Twitter for his behavior. He acquired the conservative social media channel Parler to continue his rant on another app.

The turmoil continued when West appeared on a podcast and falsely claimed George Floyd died due to abuse of substances. Floyd’s estate informed they would be suing the rapper for USD 250M.

“Kanye’s comments are a repugnant attempt to discount George Floyd’s life and to profit from his inhumane death,“ attorney for the family Pat D. Dixon III stated.

It was also said that the goal with the lawsuit is to “hold Mr. West accountable” for his “flagrant remarks.” The document details that the “interests of the child are priority. George Floyd’s daughter is being retraumatized by Kanye West’s comments and he’s creating an unsafe and unhealthy environment for her.”