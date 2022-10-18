Kanye West highlights Bad Bunny’s massive stadium concerts during recent controversial interview

Kanye West’s recent interview on the podcast Drink Champs hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN included shocking controversial claims. However the rapper took time to highlight Bad Bunny’s music industry success.

During the now-deleted conversation, West said he watched Bad Bunny’s concert footage to analyze his formula. “[If] you’re going to put an album out, you have to go after the No. 1 artist,” West says. “Bad Bunny, that’s who’s on our wall. That’s who’s on our wall when we make music. We’re loading up concert footage.” Kanye added that it is “not just the aesthetics” of his sold-out stadium concerts.

©GettyImages



Bad Bunny performs at RingCentral Coliseum on September 14, 2022 in Oakland, California.

While delivering his statement, Kanye was interrupted by Nuyorican rapper N.O.R.E. known in the Hispanic community for his track “Oye Mi Canto.” Also known as Noreaga, the 45-year-old Queens native took credit for reggaeton’s success in the U.S. and Bad Bunny’s career. “If it wasn’t for me, there might not be no Bad Bunny. I brought reggaeton to America,” he assured.

His comment raised eyebrows and was criticized. “NORE really opened his mouth to say if it weren’t for him, there might not be any bad bunny. You’re just a footnote in reggaeton. Bad Bunny didn’t pop off reggaeton. Try again,” wrote one Twitter user.

Despite all the backlash Kanye got for his false claims about George Floyd and jaw-dropping comments about racial issues and the Kardashians, plus the fact cheking messages N.O.R.E. got, the host celebrated the viewership the interview. “My Ye interview got more views than football haha!!!,” he tweeted.