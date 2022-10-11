Kim Kardashian forced to hire extra security for kids after Kanye West revealed name of their school

Kim Kardashian is making sure that her family is safe at all times. It seems the reality star was forced to hire extra security for her kids, after her ex-husband Kanye West revealed the name of their private school, in one of his controversial rants on social media.

TMZ reported that additional security has been put in place to avoid any potential harm, explaining that Kim is concerned about their safety now that the public is aware of the name and location of the school.

Kanye has been vocal about his desire to have his kids by his side at his newly opened Donda Academy, however the school has not been accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges, and parents are said to be signing NDAs if they want their kids to enroll.

The rapper also revealed that he dislikes the idea of his kids going to their current school, and he is not willing to “compromise” when it comes to education, in reference to co-parenting with the famous Kardashian.

“All they do is take all the celebs’ kids and throw them into this same school,” Kanye said, accusing the school of trying to “indoctrinate them.”

“Right now we’ve come to a compromise — but I’m not finished because I don’t compromise — but we’ve come to a compromise that my kids come to my school after school and they learn choir,” the rapper said about their co-parenting arrengements.