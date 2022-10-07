Kanye West says he has a crush on Kylie Jenner’s best friend Anastasia

Kanye West is still going with his random posts on Instagram. After calling Khloe Kardashian and the rest of her family liars the rapper admitted that he has a crush on Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Anastasia Karanikolaou, aka Stassie.

Ye shared several posts on Instagram Thursday about a variety of people. He shared a screenshot of Jenner’s post from the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week, professing his crush for Stassie in the caption, claiming he snuck her into the show, where he made his muddy runway debut.

“OK OK OK I’LL ADMIT I GOT JOHAN TO SNEAK ANASTASIA VICTORIA AND CARTER INTO THE BALENCIAGA SHOW,” he wrote. “AND YES THE WHOLE WORLD KNOWS I GOT A CRUSH ON STAS BUT VICTORIA IS DOPE TOO,” the rapper added.

©Kanye West





However, as noted by Page Six, Stassi posed for professional photos ahead of the show, seeming to indicate that she was a guest and was not snuck in.

Kanye’s IG page is filled with screenshots, news articles, and text that has confused many of his fans. It seems like no one is safe from Kanye’s posting wrath, and he recently rehashed his beef with Drake. One of his recent posts says “DRAKE A F**K YA BABY MAMA’S MAMA THAT’S REAL WAR.” He also claimed that Adidas stole his designs.

We will have to see what he comes up with next.