Kanye West calls Khloé Kardashian a liar after she begs him to stop tearing down Kimberly

Kanye West is on another one of his Instagram tirades. However, this time, Khloé Kardashian entered the comments, asking him to stop tearing down Kim Kardashian. The Good American founder even used Kim’s legal name, “Kimberly.”

How it all started

Ye is currently facing backlash going on a tirade against fashion journalist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson who shared her opinion on his “White Lives Matter” apparel. On Tuesday, he shared photos of Karefa-Johnson with rude comments about her outfit, and Gigi Hadid called out the rapper, calling him a “bully and a joke.”

On Wednedsay, Ye somehow found a way to bring up his allegations that the Kardashians were keeping his daughter Chicago West hidden from him on her birthday. He shared a screenshot of text that began with, “I WONDER WHAT GIGI AND VENUS’S PERSPECTIVES WERE WHEN I DIDN’T KNOW WHERE MY CHILD WAS ON HER BIRTHDAY.”

“SO WHY DID EVERYONE FEEL SO FREE TO ATTACK ME ABOUT MY T-SHIRT BUT CANDACE OWENS WAS THE ONLY PUBLIC FIGURE TO SAY IT WAS WRONG FOR THE KARDASHIANS TO KEEP ME FROM SEEING MY DAUGHTER,” he added.

Koko decided to stick up for Kim in the comments writing, “ye, I love you.” “I don’t want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here. You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I’m trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect,” the 38-year-old continued.

©Kanye West





She went on to shoot down his allegations about the birthday party, “Again with the birthday narrative. Enough already. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone’s tired of it. You know exactly where your children are at all times and YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all of the texts to prove it. And when you changed your mind and wanted to attend, you came.”

“Like you have pointed out yourself, she is the one taking care of your kids 80% of the time. Please Leave her and the family out of it so that the kids can be raised peacefully. I come from a place of love and I am happy to continue this conversation privately if you wish,” she concluded.

Ye responded as expected, posting a screenshot of Khloé ’s comments with an emotional run-on sentence in all caps calling them liars, continuing his claims that Chicago was “basically kidnapped.” “YOU ARE LYING AND ARE LIARS YALL BASICALLY KIDNAPPED CHICAGO ON HER BIRTHDAY SO SHE COULD REMEMBER HER FATHER NOT BEING THERE TRAV GAVE ME THE ADDRESS OF MY CHILDS PARTY THATS HOW YALL PLAY WITH BLACK FATHERS,” he wrote.

©Kanye West





Without adding a single period brought up his son Psalm West, claiming they also through a birthday party for him while he was flying from Japan. “YALL ALSO THREW A PARTY BEFORE PSALMS BIRTHDAY WHEN I WAS FLYING BACK FROM JAPAN TO BE THERE FOR HIS BIRTHDAY AND THE FIRST I HEARD ABOUT IT WAS SEEING PICS OF THE PARTY ON LINE.”