Why Kourtney Kardashian is not as close to her sister Khloé anymore: ‘Life isn’t the same’

It seems Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian are not as close as they were before. Fans of the famous family remember the two sisters’ most memorable moments in KUWTK, however Kourtney is now revealing that they have grown apart.

During a recent interview on the ‘Not Skinny But Not Fat’ podcast, the reality star says that the two of them are currently in different moments of their lives.

“I think just life isn’t the same,” Kourtney explained. “I think I’m in a different place.” She also says that after Kim and Khloé expanded their respective families and welcomed their kids, they became a lot closer than they were before.

“I just felt like they really bonded. They were going through the same things,” she admitted. “That’s when I was unhappy with the show, partially because of [Khloé and Kim] kind of ganging up [on me]. I felt like it was almost everything that Khloé and I had done to Kim, and then they were like kind of flipping it on me.”

She went on to reveal that she started seeing a therapist and has since become “more self-aware,” however she took some time to make some adjustments in her life.

“It’s hard and I felt just really sensitive. I was used to being such a b—h for so many years without any care. No one could shake me. No one could rattle me, nobody could say something mean to me ’cause I would say something 20 times meaner back,” she concluded.