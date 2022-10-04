Khloé Kardashian shares photos with her ‘baby girl’ at the Balenciaga fashion show

Paris Fashion Week is coming to an end, and the Kardashians made sure they were front and center for the fashionable festivities. Khloé Kardashian attended the highly talked about Balenciaga Paris Fashion show Sunday with her ‘baby girl’ Kylie Jenner. On Monday, the mom of 2 shared a gallery of photos with the caption, “Me and my Baby Girl.”

©Khloé Kardashian





While they both sported large Balenciaga sunglasses, they had very different looks, with Kylie rocking a long sleeve-ruffled pink gown. Koko wore a cropped bomber jacket with a skin-tight pair of Pantaleggings, which retail at 3,050 dollars.

©Khloé Kardashian





The Balenciaga “mud” show has been one of the most talked about moments from Paris Fashion Week, which included a surprise runway appearance from Kanye West. The ex-husband of Kim Kardashian actually opened the show. It was his runway debut, and he stomped his model heart down the muddy runway.