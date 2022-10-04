Khloé Kardashian shares photos with her ‘baby girl’ at the Balenciaga fashion show

Paris Fashion Week is coming to an end, and the Kardashians made sure they were front and center for the fashionable festivities. Khloé Kardashian attended the highly talked about Balenciaga Paris Fashion show Sunday with her ‘baby girl’ Kylie Jenner. On Monday, the mom of 2 shared a gallery of photos with the caption, “Me and my Baby Girl.”
While they both sported large Balenciaga sunglasses, they had very different looks, with Kylie rocking a long sleeve-ruffled pink gown. Koko wore a cropped bomber jacket with a skin-tight pair of Pantaleggings, which retail at 3,050 dollars.
The Balenciaga “mud” show has been one of the most talked about moments from Paris Fashion Week, which included a surprise runway appearance from Kanye West. The ex-husband of Kim Kardashian actually opened the show. It was his runway debut, and he stomped his model heart down the muddy runway.
While Kim was seemingly not in attendance, Ye’s four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, were all there to support dad. The Good American founder shared a moody selfie with North West from their front row center seats, and outside the show, Ye was spotted with his younger kids, per E!.
Kanye later had his own surprise Yeezy fashion show Monday, where North was a part of the children’s choir that soundtracked the show. However, as noted by Page Six, it doesn’t seem any other members of the Kardashian- Jenner clan were present.
The show did not come without controversy, with the rapper being hit with backlash after wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt with Candace Owens.