Kim Kardashian reveals all the kids in the family go to the same school; therefore, they are closer than ever

The family always stays together for the Kardashians. During a recent interview on Live! With Kelly and Ryan, Kim Kardashian shared details about her morning routine with a house full of kids. The 41-year-old reality tv personality and businesswoman said, “it’s madhouse chaos,” trying to get North, Saint, and Chicago ready for school.

“I do carpool every single day; that’s my thing. All my sisters do, so we see each other at school,” Kim said, revealing that all the kids in the family attend the same educational institution. “It’s like, seven cousins all go to the same school,” she continued. “There’s three in one class, one in another, two in another, two in another.”

According to The Kardashians star, they are even closer after seeing each other daily. “It’s so fun. And they’re so close, so it’s so much fun.” In addition to Chicago, 4, North, 9, and Saint, 6, Kim shares son Psalm, 3, with ex-husband Kanye West.

Kim also revealed that Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True, 4, began attending school. “Dropping off in preschool is really hard to walk away, but I’ve done it so many times,” Kim explained. “So I’ll get out, and I’ll peek through the window. Khloé will stay all day.”

Recently, Khloé Kardashian introduced to the world the baby boy she had via surrogacy with ex Tristan Thompson in August. The mom of two told Elle she is taking the role seriously. “I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts,” she told the publication.

“[My kids] challenge me as a person,” so “being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift,” she said, adding, “We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today’s day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they’re exposed to so young. It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much.”

According to E! News, the reality tv star is “thrilled” with the family’s new addition because she “wanted this for so long.” As reported by the publication, an insider said it has been “a dream come true” for Kardashian and True. “They are all truly ecstatic about welcoming a new baby,” the source shares. “True is old enough that she can really help out and be involved with feedings and diaper changes. She is loving being a big sister.”