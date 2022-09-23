Lamar Odom has something to say after watching Khloé Kardashian welcome new baby

It seems Lamar Odom has been keeping up with the Kardashians. The former NBA player revealed that he watched his ex Khloé Kardashian on the new season of Hulu’s ‘The Kardashians,’ and has something to say about the emotional moments caused by Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal, and Khloé’s new baby.

“She was crying on the show and everybody was questioning her and s— like that,” Lamar said after watching the first episodes. “That was probably a hard time for her.”

The former athlete says that he wants Khloé to “find happiness however she has to,” and confessed that it wasn’t easy for him to watch her going through the difficult situation.

“It’s always going to be hard for me to watch someone I love so much sad like that,” he said to E! News. Lamar’s 24-year-old daughter also shared her thoughts about the episode, confessing that she just wants Khloé “to be happy and healthy.”

In the episode, the reality star can be seen holding her baby for the first time and embracing a new chapter of her life with the support of her family.

“Now I finally get to start the healing process,” Khloé says to the camera. “Now I finally get to start enjoying my life with two kids now and figuring it out.”

She also explains where she stands amid the cheating scandal with Tristan. “We did an embryo transfer like days before Thanksgiving, and I found out about Tristan’s situation the first week of December. It’s just so close. I wouldn’t want anyone to think I did this after the fact. Why would I want to have a baby with someone who is having a baby with somebody else?”