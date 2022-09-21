Khloé Kardashian gets emotional about surrogacy with Tristan Thompson amid cheating scandal

It seems Khloé Kardashian is ready to open up about the controversial situation, involving Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal and the former couple’s secret surrogacy.

The famous Kardashian got emotional sharing her thoughts on camera, for the second season of Hulu’s ‘The Kardashians,’ describing it as a very “difficult experience.”

“Tristan and I are having another baby,” the 38-year-old reality star said. “It’s supposed to be a really exciting time, and it’s just a difficult experience.”

She also revealed that it has been “a difficult time” in her life. “But it’s the start of something positive and happy and beautiful,” she explained.

The scandal has not been easy for all members of the family, as Kris Jenner also had an emotional moment during one of her confessionals. “It’s hard to watch her in pain,” the 66-year-old mom of the Kardashian-Jenner family shared.

It was revealed that Tristan and Khloé were expecting their fourth child via surrogate, and while this would be a happy time in their lives in a different moment, the athlete’s cheating scandal has taken over the positive news, as this is not the first time Tristan is involved in a similar situation.

The NBA star has previously apologized and taken “full responsibility” for his actions, however he has yet to comment on the latest controversy.

“I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both privately and publicly,” Tristan said at the time. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you.”