Khloé Kardashian’s baby boy gets showered with gifts from fashion designer Jeremy Scott

Khloé Kardashian had a baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson in August, and for the first time, she took social media to share the gifts her new bundle of joy got from fashion designer Jeremy Scott.

The reality tv personality and businesswoman shared snaps of the Moschino Baby gift set, which included a diaper bag, a hat, and a teddy bear printed bib. The brand’s creative director also had a personalized card that reads, “With Love, Jeremy.”

©Khloé Kardashian





The Kardashians star and mom to 4-year-old daughter True Thompson told Elle she is taking the role seriously. “I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts,” she told the publication.

“[My kids] challenge me as a person,” so “being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift,” she said, adding, “We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today’s day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they’re exposed to so young. It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much.”

According to E! News, the reality tv star is “thrilled” with the family’s new addition because she “wanted this for so long.” As reported by the publication, an insider said it has been “a dream come true” for Kardashian and True. “They are all truly ecstatic about welcoming a new baby,” the source shares. “True is old enough that she can really help out and be involved with feedings and diaper changes. She is loving being a big sister.”

Kardashian and Thompson conceived True’s sibling “in November“ 2021, a month before Tristan fathered a son named Theo Thompson with Maralee Nichols. Tristan’s first son is a 5-year-old son Prince Thompson whom he shares with his ex Jordan Craig.

Sources close to Kardashian revealed that she wants her ex to be “as involved as possible.”

“Just like they do with True, Khloé will co-parent the baby with Tristan,” the source says. “Tristan is the dad, and Khloé wants him involved as much as possible. He is great with True.” The insider said Khloé “doesn’t see herself as a single mom” because “she has a great support system with a lot of help. She feels very lucky.”