Khloé Kardashian sizzles in a bikini as summer comes to an end

There are only two weeks left of summer, and Khloé Kardashian is getting all of her bikini pictures online. On Thursday, she shared a photo from “a few weeks ago” where she showed off her toned physique, striking a pose.





©Khloe Kardashian





It looked like little True Thompson, whom she shares with Tristan Thompson was swimming in the large pool behind her. Her newborn must have been somewhere inside staying cool. Possibly taking a nap.

Koko had a lot of fans and friends hyping her up in the comments but there are hundreds of others mentioning the death of Queen Elizabeth. “You know the Queen just died right,” wrote one user.



However, the Good American founder did mourn Her Majesty in her Instagram story earlier in the day. “There is so much change in our world and to have the Queen as a constant presence, to me, always brought a sense of comfort and peace. She truly graced the world and there will never be another like her,” she wrote in the lengthy post. You can read the whole post below.