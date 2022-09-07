Tristan Thompson takes his firstborn son to his first day of school

Tristan Thompson made sure to be there for his firstborn during his first day of school. The basketball player took to social media to share a smiling snap of himself and his 5-year-old son, Prince. “My young King’s first day 👑✏️📚,” he wrote.

Thompson welcomed his eldest son Prince with the model Jordan Craig. The toddler has a close relationship with his dad, and although Jordan was pregnant with Prince while Tristan started dating Khloé Kardashian, they have a cordial relationship for the child’s sake.

Kardashian then gave birth to Tristan’s first daughter, True Thompson, in 2018, in the middle of a cheating scandal. The athlete had his third baby, Theo Thompson, with Maralee Nichols in 2021.

In 2022 Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had their second child together via surrogate. The new baby brings Tristan’s total number of children to 4, with three different women.

Although Tristan seems to be very present in the life of Prince and the kids he shares with Kardashian, according to Nichols, he hasn’t met Theo. According to Us Weekly, although the 31-year-old athlete has never seen his baby boy, one of his attorneys said he “is paying, and has paid, child support to Ms. Nichols retroactive to the date she delivered the child.”