Khloé Kardashian says Season 2 of The Kardashians is going to be ‘insanity’

The Kardashian- Jenner clan is coming back to Hulu. Season 2 of The Kardashians is set to release September 22, with new episodes every Thursday, and on Monday, they released the official trailer. In the 2-minute clip, Kris Jenner,Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian,Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, can all be seen at various moments in their life the last few months.







Earlier in August, an insider told Page Six, that Pete Davidson was barely in season 2, and from the trailer, it seems like they were right. The Saturday Night Live comedian was not seen or mentioned.

There was footage of Kim getting ready for the Met Gala, however, where she wore Marilyn Monroe’s dress on the carpet with Davidson by her side. “I’m the Marilyn and the Jackie,” she said in the clip.



From the trailer, it also seems like we will finally get more information when it comes to Koko and ex-Tristan Thompson. “Going through what I went through was incredibly hard. I just felt like a fish in a fishbowl,” she says in the clip.

The serial cheater was not mentioned or seen in the trailer, but Kris did talk about their family growing, “Our family grows. First Kylie, now Khloe.”

As a blue balloon floated in the house, Khloé could be heard saying, “It’s going to be really exciting, and I am ready.”

While Kendall and Kim opened up about their independence, successful careers, and coming into their own, it looks like we will get a look at some of the things Kylie was struggling with postpartum. “I should be really happy now, I just had this new baby but I cried nonstop for like 3 weeks,” Kylie said to Kendall.

The first episode drops September 22.