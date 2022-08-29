What do the Kardashians think about Scott Disick’s relationship with Kimberly Stewart?

It seems that Scott Disick is giving love another chance. According to a source, the 39-year-old reality tv personality and businessman is dating 43-year-old Kimberly Stewart. They are “seeing each other,” and the romance is “casual,” as reported by ET.

The insider revealed to the publication, the Kardashians are “super supportive” as long as he is “happy and healthy and the kids are good.”

©GettyImages



Kimberly Stewart, Ruby Stewart and Scott Disik during Olympus Fashion Week Fall 2006 - Miss Sixty Fashion Show and After Party at Capitale in New York, New York, United States.

ET informed that Scott and Kimberly had known each other for a while. “They really are close, good friends and have known each other for a while,” a source previously informed. “[Her brother] Sean Stewart and the whole family is also really close with Scott, and they all love him.”

The dating claims come after Kris Jenner took social media to shut down rumors that Scott was “excommunicated” from the family. “Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family….he’s the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family… we love him, and not true! 🥰😍,” she wrote on her Instagram account.

©GettyImages



Scott Disick and Kris Jenner arrive to the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards at Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown on September 8, 2017 in New York City.

A week ago, The “Flip It Like Disick” alum had a car accident while driving his Lamborghini SUV on Sunday, August 21. The Talentless founder and reality tv personality had a minor injury on his head, as reported by TMZ.