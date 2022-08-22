Scott Disick flipped his Lamborghini SUV while driving in Calabasas

Scott Disick flipped more than houses this weekend. The “Flip It Like Disick” alum had a car accident while driving his Lamborghini SUV on Sunday, August 21. The Talentless founder and reality tv personality had a minor injury on his head, as reported by TMZ.

Kourtney Kardashian’s ex reportedly refused medical attention while he was at the scene. Luckily the wreck didn’t involved any other car, and he flipped over because of the speed.

Scott Disick is seen on March 03, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

Disick’s car crash occurred around 3 p.m. PT in Calabasas, California and his kids were not with him at the time. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department made no arrests, and the outlet informed he didn’t got a ticket or citation of any kind.

The 39-year-old businessman hasn’t shared any statements. His most recent Instagram posts is promoting cyber security and his clothing line.

The same day of the accident Kournety took to social media to share a snap with her and Scott’s younger son Reign. The Poosh founder shared a carousel of cute pics posing inside a pool with the kid.

Niether Kardashian or any other family member has shared any statements about her ex’s car crash.