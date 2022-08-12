Anne Heche dead at 53 after severe brain injury following car crash

Anne Heche was taken off life support today after being in a coma at the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, as it was previously stated that she was “not expected to survive.” Her death was announced by her friend Nancy Davis on Instagram and confirmed by her family to The Guardian.

Loading the player...

It has been reported that doctors were trying to determine if her organs are viable for donation, which is a decision that had “long been her choice.”

“We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital,” the statement reads.

“Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive.”

Anne’s ex-girlfriend Ellen DeGeneres previously admitted that she was no longer “in touch” with the actress but hoped she could recover. “I don’t want anyone to be hurt,” the TV host said.

The representative took a moment to talk about her kindness and successful career. “Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work — especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light.”

The actress was driving her Mini Cooper down a suburban street in Los Angeles and crashed into the garage of an apartment building. Heche was “severely burned,” and as bystanders tried to help her exit the vehicle, she allegedly backed up and drove, crashing into another home and causing the car to be “engulfed” in flames.