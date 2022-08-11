Anne Heche remains in critical condition: Ellen DeGeneres reacts to ex-girlfriend’s car crash

Ellen DeGeneres is hoping her ex-girlfriend Anne Heche has a speedy recovery, following the dangerous car accident that left her in critical condition on Friday.

The 64-year-old TV personality admitted that while she is no longer “in touch” with the 53-year-old actress, she hopes that everything is going well with her health after the accident.

The former couple dated from 1997 to 2000, and Ellen was asked on Monday by photographers about her thoughts on the incident. “I don’t want anyone to be hurt,” the host said, confessing that she “wouldn’t know” how she is doing at the moment.

“As many of you know, Anne remains in critical condition and all of us here at Lifetime are deeply concerned for her and everyone affected,” Amy Winter, the network’s executive vice president and head of programming declared, telling the press, “You know just as much as we do.”

It was previously reported that the actress was driving her blue Mini Cooper down a suburban street in Los Angeles and crashed into the garage of an apartment building. Heche was “severely burned,” and as bystanders tried to help her exit the vehicle, she allegedly backed up and drove, crashing into another home and causing the car to be “engulfed” in flames.

It seems the actress remains in a coma, as she had to be “intubated” after being rushed to the hospital. Officials are still investigating the case, turning into a felony DUI, after the woman who was at home when the car crashed was injured in the incident.