Watch Jennifer Aniston talk about her divorce from Brad Pitt on Ellen’s final episode

We all love when celebrities can make fun of themselves, especially when it has to do with their previous, high-profile relationships.

Jennifer Aniston did just that during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, May 26, cracking jokes about her and Brad Pitt’s 2005 divorce.

It all went down on the final episode of Ellen DeGeneres’ self-titled talk show, where the comedian asked the 53-year-old how she dealt with Friends ending after 10 seasons in 2004. In response, Jen joked that she “got a divorce and went into therapy.”

“Then I did a move called The Break-Up. I just kind of leaned into the end,” Aniston continued.

Jennifer Aniston was married to Brad Pitt for almost five years before they filed for divorce. They announced the shocking news in a joint statement.

“We would like to announce that after seven years together, we have decided to formally separate,” the former couple said at the time. “This decision is the result of much thoughtful consideration. We happily remain committed and caring friends with great love and admiration for one another.”

Pitt went on to date his Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star Angelina Jolie soon thereafter, getting married in 2014. They filed for divorce in 2016.

Aniston went on to marry Justin Theroux in 2015, though she and the actor announced their breakup in 2018.

The Friends star has remained cordial with both exes...even though the world kind of freaks out every time her and Pitt run into one another in public.

“Brad and I are buddies. We’re friends,” she told Howard Stern in June 2021. “We speak, and there’s no oddness at all.”

She had similar things to say about Theroux for Esquire just a few months later, revealing, “We don’t talk every day, but we call each other. We FaceTime. We text. Like it or not, we didn’t have that dramatic split, and we love each other. I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship.”