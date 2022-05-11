Ellen DeGeneres will welcome her first-ever guest Jennifer Aniston to her stage for the last time

In 2003 Jennifer Aniston gifted Ellen DeGeneres a “Hello” mat as her first-ever guest. Nineteen years later, a “Goodbye” mat may be more appropriate. On May 26th, the world will watch as Aniston joins DeGeneres on her stage for the last time, as her first, and final guest. It will be Aniston’s 20th time on the show.



It’s sure to be an emotional moment for both the long-time friends. When the Friends star visited the show for the 19th time last year in September, she immediately got emotional, crying, at it being Ellen’s final season. “This is not supposed to be emotional. God dang it! Not Yet. It’s not even over,” she said wiping her tears.







DeGeneres and Aniston filmed the episode on April 28th, and it will reportedly include an appearance by Billie Eilish. After filming the episode, DeGeneres took to Twitter to reflect. “When we started in 2003, the iPhone didn’t exist. Social Media didn’t exist. Gay marriage wasn’t legal. We watched the world change, sometimes for the better, sometimes not,” she wrote.

