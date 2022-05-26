Ellen DeGeneres’ final show: The tv host walks one last time to ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ set

Ellen DeGeneres gives the audience all the feels as she walks one last time to The Ellen DeGeneres Show set. The 64-year-old comedian, tv host and businesswoman farewelled her award-winning, talk show on Thursday, May 26, 2022 sorrounded by her family, crew and beloved audice.

“Welcome to our very last show,” DeGeneres says in the sneak peek. While wrapping the 19 and final season, viewers can notice a visibly moved Ellen. After entering the set one last time, the star receives a standing ovation from the audience which also included her brother, mom, and her wife Portia de Rossi.

©The Ellen DeGeneres Show





The Ellen DeGeneres Show premiered in 2003 and over the following two decades, Ellen became one of the most influential, decorated, and beloved comedians and tv hosts working in the entertainment industry.

To date, The Ellen DeGeneres Show has won 61 Emmys. Eleven of them for outstanding talk show/entertainment talk show, breaking the record previously set by The Oprah Winfrey Show.

©GettyImages



Ellen DeGeneres on stage at the 35th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Kodak Theatre on June 20, 2008 in Los Angeles, California.

In May 2021, DeGeneres announced that her show would be ending. The news came after some employes claimed there was workplace toxicity behind the scenes. Ellen addressed the allegations and assured us that her decision to end her show wasn’t because of the scandal.