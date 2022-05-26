Ellen DeGeneres’ final show: The tv host walks one last time to ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ set

Ellen DeGeneres gives the audience all the feels as she walks one last time to The Ellen DeGeneres Show set. The 64-year-old comedian, tv host and businesswoman farewelled her award-winning, talk show on Thursday, May 26, 2022 sorrounded by her family, crew and beloved audice.
“Welcome to our very last show,” DeGeneres says in the sneak peek. While wrapping the 19 and final season, viewers can notice a visibly moved Ellen. After entering the set one last time, the star receives a standing ovation from the audience which also included her brother, mom, and her wife Portia de Rossi.
The Ellen DeGeneres Show premiered in 2003 and over the following two decades, Ellen became one of the most influential, decorated, and beloved comedians and tv hosts working in the entertainment industry.
To date, The Ellen DeGeneres Show has won 61 Emmys. Eleven of them for outstanding talk show/entertainment talk show, breaking the record previously set by The Oprah Winfrey Show.
In May 2021, DeGeneres announced that her show would be ending. The news came after some employes claimed there was workplace toxicity behind the scenes. Ellen addressed the allegations and assured us that her decision to end her show wasn’t because of the scandal.
“When we started this show in 2003, the iPhone didn’t exist. Social Media didn’t exist. Gay marriage wasn’t legal. We watched the world change, sometimes for the better, sometimes not,” DeGeneres said. “But whatever was happening; my goal was always for the show to be a place where we could all come together and laugh for an hour.
“Being invited into your lives has been the greatest privilege of my life and has brought me incredible joy,” she added. “Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.”
Ellen welcomed her favorite stars to sit one last time on her recognizable white chairs for the final season. Her guest list included Zac Efron, Mila Kunis, Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake, cousins Sophia Grace and Rosie, J Balvin, Oprah, and many more.
During today’s big finale, Ellen receives P!nk, Billie Eilish, and Jennifer Aniston, who was the first guest in 2003.