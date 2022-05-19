Watch Michelle Obama and Ellen DeGeneres’s hilarious and rocky golf cart ride

Ellen DeGeneres invited Former First Lady Michelle Obama to roam around the Warner Bros. lot in a golf cart. The dynamic duo explored the filmmaking facility visiting various sets, including Friends’ iconic orange couch and water fountain.

When the producer asked Ellen if she knew the lyrics of the hit tv show’s theme song, she immediately began singing the wrong song. Obama joined DeGeneres, and both gave an impromptu mini-concert.

The adventure continued, but this time with Obama in charge. The attorney and author said she hadn’t driven in a while, and she wanted to give it a try.

After taking over the steering wheel, the good friends had a smooth ride with rough breaks. The mom of two and wife to Barack Obama couldn’t get a hold of how to avoid braking sharply.

Michelle and Ellen also ran into several tourists and stopped by to talk to them and ask what they were doing. After engaging in a few conversations, the pair made it back safely to Studio 1 (named “The Ellen Stage” since her 2,000th show).

