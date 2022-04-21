‘The Ellen DeGeneres’ show will soon air its last episode — here’s all we know

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” is ending Thursday, May 26th. After 19 seasons on air, countless awards and the appearances of guests and celebrities of all sorts, DeGeneres is saying goodbye to her program and moving on to new projects. Here’s what you should know about the last episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”’s 19th season:

Where can I watch it?

My final episode airs on May 26. I’m going to miss this. pic.twitter.com/A9tJNuyi93 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 16, 2022

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” airs on CBS, usually at 3 or 4PM depending on your location. For more specific information in terms of channels and airtime, Ellentube has all of the information you need.

If you don’t have cable, apps with live TV subscriptions like DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, and more.

Who are the episode’s guests?

It’s difficult to predict who’ll be joining Ellen on her last episode ever, but you can expect some leading industry names and a touching goodbye speech from the host. This season has featured a variety of talent, from several appearances from Kim Kardashian, to Jennifer Lopez, Michelle Obama, Channing Tatum, Serena Williams, and more.

What’s next for Ellen?

©GettyImages



Ellen Degeneres at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards.

According to Deadline, following Ellen’s last appearance on her show, the program will continue to run on affiliate stations through the summer, with guests hosts taking on the mantle.

As for Ellen’s career, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she said she was going to take it easy and see how things progressed. “I have some ideas, but my agent is just like, ‘Why don’t you just sit still for a minute. You probably don’t even know how exhausted you are and what it’s going to be like to sit still,’” she shared. Ellen also said that while she was not interested in returning to sit-coms, she was interested in appearing in movies. “If there were a great role, I’d be able to do that, which I’m not able to do now,” she said. Lastly, she discussed immersing herself more fully into her activism, something that remains a priority for her and that she’ll likely have more time for in the near future.