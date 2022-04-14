Joe Manganiello talks about his dog Bubbles, who adores him and hates his wife

Joe Manganiello is one of the guests of the last season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. He appeared in an episode guest-hosted by Tiffany Haddish and tWitch, with the three playing games and talking about Bubbles, Joe and Sofia Vergara’s adorable dog.

©Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.



Joe was in the show alongside tWitch and Tiffany Haddish.

tWitch opened the conversation by discussing Joe and Sofia Vergara’s dog Bubbles, who apparently loves Joe but hates Sofia. “It’s gotten a little bit better, I think,” said Manganiello of the relationship between Bubbles and Sofia. He then explained how he met Bubbles and their immediate connection. “She wanted a dog,” said Joe. “She had all of her cousins, her girlfriends over. And as soon as I walked out – I didn’t want a dog, I forgot that we were even doing it. And she yelled out ‘Come meet the dog.’” Joe said, explaining that he had never had a pet and that he was afraid Bubbles was just going to yap and drive him crazy. “I went downstairs, went outside, this little head pops up out of her lap and squirms, runs over to me. I pick her up and she starts growling at everybody else, like ‘get away from us. This is my man now,’” he said. They then showed photos of Bubbles going on trips with him and even attending Awards Shows while on his lap.

“Do you think that Bubbles loves you so much cause you played a werewolf?” asked Tiffany, referencing one of Joe’s most famous roles in the TV show “True Blood.”“I think we have a mutual understanding of each other,” said Joe.

Joe also discussed becoming friends with D.B. Weiss, one of the creators of “Game of Thrones,” who is also his Dungeons & Dragons buddy. “What were you like in high school?” asked tWitch, prompting Joe to relay his experiences with sports and geeky tabletop games. “I was the captain of the football team, basketball team, volleyball team, I played sports year-round,” he said. “But on the weekends I made movies. I had a group of friends who I shot movies with.”

Thanks to his involvement with Dungeons & Dragons he now stars in “Metal Lords,” the new Netflix movie, which was produced by Weiss.