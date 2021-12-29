Sofía Vergara posts sweet tribute to husband Joe Manganiello on 45th his birthday

Sofía Vergara is making sure her husband, Joe Manganiello, feels all the love on his special day.

The Modern Family actress paid tribute to her other half on her Instagram on Tuesday, December 28, wishing him a happy 45th birthday.

For the special occassion, Sofía shared an adorable candid shot of the couple as they sat in front of a birthday cake topped with some candles. In the picture, the star has her arm around the True Blood actor.

“Happy bday to you my divino husband!!! 🎈🎈🎈I love you so much!!!🎁🎁🎁,” she wrote in her caption.

The America’s Got Talent judge went on to share a red carpet photo of the couple to her Instagram Story, adding an animated “Happy Birthday” caption for good measure.

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello have been married since 2015. Vergara shares son Manolo, 30, with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez, to whom she was married from 1991 to 1993.

Just last month, the couple celebrated yet another big milestone: their sixth anniversary. Vergara and Manganiello marked the special day on social media with an assortment of throwback pictures and a special video of their wedding day.

“Feliz Aniversario mi amor! 6yrs. To many more! Love u!” the four-time Golden Globe nominee wrote in the caption next to her gallery.

Manganiello also paid tribute to his wife with another video from their wedding day, in which the newlywed couple shared their first dance to Frank Sinatra’s famous “The Way You Look Tonight,” performed by musician Jeremy Davenport.

“Six years ago today I married the woman of my dreams,” the Magic Mike actor captioned the post. “Feliz Aniversario mi amor… I can’t believe it’s been six years, time flew! I love and miss you so much.”