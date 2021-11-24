Sofía Vergara takes a break from high heels and goes to brunch looking comfy and stunning

Sofía Vergara looks fabulous in red heading to brunch at The Henry in West Hollywood. The Colombian actress took a break from her high heels and went to brunch with a comfortable yet trendy look. The star rocked a red ankle-length dress with straps and a sweetheart neckline. To stay warm, she threw a beige cardigan over her shoulders, matching her purse.

Her comfortable shoes seemed to be platform sneakers with animal print and black detailing. Vergara kept her makeup neutral and completed her look with minimal accessories to let the monogram of her necklace shine.

©GrosbyGroup



Vergara’s outing comes after celebrating her 6th wedding anniversary on November 22nd with Joe Manganiello. As we previously reported, unfortunately, the couple couldn’t celebrate together, because they are both booked and busy actors. Manganiello is currently on-location shooting Moonhaven in Ireland.

Vergara shared a gallery of images of the happy couple looking at each other longingly on their special day with the caption, “Feliz Aniversario mi amor! 💗💗 6yrs. To many more! Love u!” Shortly after, Manganiello posted an adorable video of their first dance to Jeremy Davenport, who sang Frank Sinatra‘s “The Way You Look Tonight” live.

“Six years ago today I married the woman of my dreams,” he gushed in the caption. “Feliz Aniversario mi amor… I can’t believe it’s been six years, time flew! I love and miss you so much,” the actor added.