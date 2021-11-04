Retail therapy: Sofía Vergara goes shopping with an injured ankle

If physical therapy doesn’t do anything for Sofía Vergara, retail therapy will. The Colombian actress recently went rug shopping in a well-known store source for modern rugs in LA. The Modern Family star arrived wearing casual and comfortable clothes.

Vergara rocked a black long sleeve top, animal print face mask, black Celine bag, and a pair of distressed jeans, possibly from her Sofia Jeans fashion collection available at Walmart.

©GrosbyGroup



Sofia Vergara goes shopping with an injured ankle

Sofía Vergara wore a pair of faux fur slide sandals in the same print as her face mask to avoid worsening her ankle injury.

©GrosbyGroup



Sofia Vergara goes shopping with an injured ankle

Despite her lesion, the actress has terrific news. Netflix recently announced that Sofía would star in a limited series about notorious drug trafficker Griselda Blanco. As reported by Variety, the upcoming show, titled Griselda, will chronicle the life of the Colombian businesswoman. Widely known as the Black Widow and the Cocaine Godmother, Blanco is the mastermind behind one of the most profitable cartels.

“Griselda Blanco was a larger-than-life character whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to rule a billion-dollar empire years before many of the most notorious male kingpins we know so much about,” Vergara said. “We are thrilled to have found the perfect partners in Eric, Andrés, and Netflix to help us bring this story of her life to the screen.”

Narcos executive producer Eric Newman is working on the upcoming project. “Griselda Blanco has long been a passion project for Sofia and we are grateful that she and her partners at LatinWe have chosen us to help her tell that story,” Newman said. “Sofia is a brilliant talent and her passion combined with a fantastic story from Doug and Ingrid, and the amazing Andrés Baiz at the directing helm, means we have a very exciting series to share with audiences.”